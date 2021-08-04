India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s 1st Test Match, August 04, 03:30 PM IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between England and India: The anticipated England vs India Test series is set to commence from August 4 onwards and fans cannot wait for the clash to start. The Virat Kohli-led India side have been training in England for over a month for their preparation against Joe Root-led England for the five-match Test series, with the first Test being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, a hunting ground for Jimmy Anderson.

Aiming to avenge their 2018 tour bashing, all hopes are pinned on Virat Kohli and Co to rediscover their mojo and step up. Losing the World Test Championship final has hurt the Indian side, however, getting a series win over England in red-ball cricket would be nothing like it. It’s a battle whenever the two sides meet and fans can check the predicted playing XI and the Dream 11 team for the England vs India 1st Test at Nottingham.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Telecast

The England vs India 1st Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Live Streaming Online

The 1st Test ENG vs IND is will be streamed online live on the SonyLIV application and website.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The first Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played on August 4, Wednesday at 03:30 PM IST at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain- Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Rory Burns, Virat Kohli, Joe Root

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami

England vs India 1st Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here