ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, September 10 03:30 PM IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between England and India:India lead the five-match series 2-1 and have got England right where they want them -vulnerable and exposed. The Virat Kohli-led Team India bounced back from the Leeds thrashing to win the fourth Test by 157 runs. While the hosts once again took matters lightly after bundling out India for 191 in the first innings, the tourists came roaring back in style as Rohit Sharma slammed his first overseas century and first Test ton on England soil as India posted 466 in the second innings.

The Indian attacking unit did a brilliant job to bowl out the hosts for 210 to win the clash. All eyes will now be on the series decider at Old Trafford and that’s when the dust will settle. It will be historic if India are able to pull of a win or even a draw as they are on course to overcome one of the biggest hurdles they have ever encountered. The fifth and final clash of the series will surely be exciting and thrilling and here fans can check the ENG vs IND Dream 11 and ENG vs IND Predicted XI as well.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Telecast

The England vs India 5th Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Streaming Online

The 5th Test ENG vs IND is will be streamed online live on the SonyLIV application and website.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The fifth Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played on September 10, Friday at 03:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, Manchester.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain- Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli, Joe Root

All-rounders: R Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jimmy Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Shardul Thakur

England vs India 5th Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

