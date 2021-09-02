ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, September 2, 03:30 PM IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between England and India:The series took an emphatic twist as England came roaring back to hand India a massive loss and equalizing the five-match series 1-1 at the moment. The hosts were dominant in all departments and plenty of improvements were made from the Lord’s Test. Rectifying their mistakes after suffering a humiliating loss in the second Test, the hosts bounced back in Leeds to win by an innings and 76 runs.

Joe Root has led by example in all three Tests played so far and Ollie Robinson has found his rhythm after claiming a fifer to bundle out India in the second innings. While India needs to regroup and chalk out new strategies, England were handed a major boost as Chris Woakes makes his return. It will surely be an exciting clash at the Oval and fans can check the ENG vs IND Dream 11 and England vs India Predicted XI for the fourth Test at Kennington Oval.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Telecast

The England vs India 4th Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Live Streaming Online

The 4th Test ENG vs IND is will be streamed online live on the SonyLIV application and website.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India will be played on September 2, Wednesday at 03:30 PM IST at Kennington Oval, London.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain- Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Rory Burns, Virat Kohli, Joe Root

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Jimmy Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami

England vs India 4th Test Possible starting line-ups:

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

