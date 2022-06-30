ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs India Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's Test ENG vs IND match, July 1, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3:00 pm IST

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Test match between England and India:

The fifth and final Test match of the series between England and India will kick off on July 1. The Test match is slated to be played at Edgaston in Birmingham. The Test series had kicked off last year and the visitors were leading 2-1 but the final game could not take place due to Covid-19 threats in the Indian camp.

England come into the fixture after registering a convincing 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in the Test series.

Team India, during their last Test series, had managed to defeat Sri Lanka 2-0. Recently, the visitors had taken part in a practice match against Leicestershire. The match ended as a draw. Virat Kohli scored half century in the second innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who played for Leicestershire also played a fine knock to score 76 in the first innings.

After the completion of the Edgbaston Test; India and England will take part in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Ahead of the final Test match between England and India; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IND Telecast

The Sony Sports Network in India has the broadcasting right for England vs India final Test match.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming

The final Test match between England and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The ENG vs IND final Test match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 1, at 3:00 pm IST.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Alex Lees, Joe Root

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Jasprit Bumrah

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here