ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Slams 35 Off Stuart Broad, Most Expensive Over Ever In Test Cricket | WATCH

India captain Jasprit Bumrah came into his own as he slammed Stuart Broad for 35 runs, most expensive over ever in the history of Test cricket. It all began in the 83rd over with India’s score reading 377/9. No one saw this coming but Bumrah who went on a rampage against Broad, who was also saw a similar situation in 2007 against Yuvraj Singh. The way Bumrah batted, it certainly transported fans back in time when the England bowler was looking desperate for some respite from an onslaught.

Ravindra Jadeja got a fantastic third Test hundred while captain Jasprit Bumrah slammed a whirlwind, unbeaten 16-ball 31, including hitting Stuart Broad for a record 35-run over, to lift India to 416 all out in 84.5 overs on day two of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The tourists looked in trouble at 98/5. But Rishabh Pant’s marvellous 146 had given India an upper hand on Friday. On Saturday, it was Jadeja’s turn to reach his century in a knock where he started on an attacking note, but dropped anchor as Pant became the aggressor.

Bumrah then hammered Broad in a stunning show of boundaries to claim the world record of most runs scored in an over of Test cricket, surpassing the previous record in the hands of Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj. For England, who leaked 78 runs in 11.5 overs to wrap India’s innings, James Anderson picked his sixth five-wicket haul (5/60) against India in Test cricket.

