ENG vs IND: 'Justice for Sanju Samson' Trends On Twitter As Batter Gets Axed From White-Ball Squad

The BCCI announced the white-ball squads for England series and Sanju Samson’s name was missing for the last two T20Is against England. Also, Rohit Sharma was back as skipper for all three T20Is which will be followed by the same number of ODI games. Earlier it was reported that BCCI will field a different team for the first T20I against England and will bring back the star players for the last two games as they would be busy playing the lone Test match at Edgbaston.

Although the announced team has come out on those lines, it sees Hardik Pandya getting dropped from captaincy. Neither is he made the vice-captain despite getting the leadership role against Ireland. It must be mentioned that he led Gujarat Titans to win in IPL 2022. Meanwhile fans were rattled by Sanju Samson’s exclusion and vented their anger at BCCI on Twitter. Here are some of the top reactions.

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh not picked for the 2nd & 3rd T20 against England. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2022

No wonder Sanju Samson has so many fans, bcci has made the entire country his fan with their injustice. Scored 77 in the only chance he got in comeback,still a 48 match failure rishabh pant is playing over him.

Scored 46 in the only odi he played,never got another odi. pic.twitter.com/ZTFK6SIhaI — Anurag (@RightGaps) June 30, 2022

Sanju Samson should take Retirement from International Cricket And play for England/Australia#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/pqPFSPywp5 — AV! (@Avidhakad029) June 30, 2022

Wow, Sanju Samson has been omitted from the last two T20Is? Wow. Clearly some deep bias there, nothing else explains this. Also, BCCI announcing squads at 11pm. Nothing beats a team announcement at 10pm on NYE, though. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) June 30, 2022

India is picking players like Pant and DK in t20i sqaud and leaving Talented players like Sanju Samson India will never win the World Cup like this pic.twitter.com/ptGJ1dzkuB — Just Butter (@bestwicketkepar) June 30, 2022

Justice For Sanju Samson#SanjuSamson not selected in Squad of Odi

He played 1 match and scored 46 Runs

And For 2nd and 3rd t20 he is not even in the squad despite giving good Performance at opening position!!

Now BCCI is very biased !!!

Shame on you BCCI #BCCI pic.twitter.com/Pm1x3xNFdJ — Vishal Rajora (@Vrajora2001) June 30, 2022

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I and as many ODI match series against England on Thursday. The Indian cricket team will lock horns with England in the white-ball series after the rescheduled fifth Test match which will be played on Friday at Edgbaston.

Captain Rohit Sharma will return to the white-ball cricket after missing out on the fifth Test match due to COVID-19. The BCCI has selected two teams for the T20I series. In the first T20I, BCCI included several players from the recently included Ireland series where India emerged victorious 2-0.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here