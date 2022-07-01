ENG vs IND: Ravi Shastri Back in Commentary Box; Fans Prove His Craze Is Unreal

Back in 2021, when India were playing in England, Ravi Shastri was the head coach. A year later, Shastri is back in England alongside the Indian team, but as a commentator at Sky. Named as the head coach in the backdrop of the fallout between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble in 2017, Shastri played a crucial role in the team, instilling the belief and self confidence.

It was his strategy as a coach that helped India beat England and take 2-1 lead in the first place. Under him, the team went onto win two series in Australia. Moreover, fans went gaga when they saw Shatsri on live tv, commentating for Sky. Here are some of the tweets that shows the fandom of former India head coach is real.

Conversation between English commentator and Ravi Shastri on Ashwin shows why no cricket board should have a role in broadcasting matches. No commentator contracted to @BCCI would have asked that question & told Shastri on his face that Ashwin has 5 Test tons #ENGvIND — Pratik প্রতীক پرتیک (@pratik80s) July 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri is back in the commentary box, and we greet the word “intent” like a lost brother. — Harigovind S (@HolyCricket_513) July 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri being in the comms is getting more hype than the match itself. Man’s left a legacy behind. — Raghav (@raghavv_01) July 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri doing commentary for Sky Cricket. pic.twitter.com/9k9Me2dwaW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

Intent. That’s one of the first words used by Ravi Shastri in the comm box — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri’s back in the commentary box and called Shubman Gill out for getting dismissed to a nothing shot. #ENGvsIND #CricketTwitter — Kunal (@kunaljoshi93) July 1, 2022

Btw where’s the shame Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, for not playing Ravi Ashwin??? Ehhh. Oh sorry… No Kohli-Shastri in power, no blame games. — C H A R U K E S H ♡ (@charukeshmc) July 1, 2022

“Shubman Gill needs to bring that discipline into his game. That’s a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it.”

Ravi Shastri — Cricket insect (@000insect) July 1, 2022



James Anderson marked his return to England duty with two wickets to leave India 53-2 at lunch on the first day of the delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Anderson missed the conclusion to England’s 3-0 rout of world Test champions New Zealand — their first series under the new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum — with an ankle problem.

But the 39-year-old, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, was soon back in the groove in Birmingham after Stokes won the toss on an overcast morning.

Shubman Gill had made 17 with 16 runs in boundaries when he fended a rare short and wide ball from paceman Anderson to Zak Crawley at second slip.

