ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Set for This Incredible Record Against England at Edgbaston

Virat Kohli has not been in good form in recent times in international cricket. Kohli’s last international century took place back in 2019 against Bangladesh. Kohli, despite enduring a poor run of form, is now on the verge of joining an elite list comprising greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli needs 39 more runs to complete 2000 runs against England in Test cricket. Kohli presently has 1961 runs against England in the longest format of the game after playing 49 innings in 28 Tests. His average against the English has been 43.57. He has notched up five centuries and nine half centuries against the English.

Tendulkar is the highest Test scorer for the Indian team against England. The Master Blaster amassed 2535 runs at an average of 51.73. Tendulkar achieved this incredible feat after playing 53 innings in 32 Test matches. He crossed the 2000-run mark against England after playing just 36 innings. He also became the fastest to achieve this feat against the English cricket team. Tendulkar has seven centuries and 13 half centuries ifacing England.

Gavaskar, on the other hand, has 2483 Test runs against England at an average of 38.20. The 72-year-old former cricketer played 38 Test matches against England. He cricketer has four centuries and 16 fifties to his name in Tests against England.

Coming back to the Edgbaston Test, the one-off match is slated to be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and it will also conclude the Test series which had started back in 2021.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma failed to take part in the match after being tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah led team India in the Edgbaston Test.

Earlier, the first Test match of the series had resulted in a draw back in 2021. Though, the visitors clinched a remarkable 151-run victory in the next match to earn a vital 1-0 lead. Joe Root-led side scripted a quick comeback in the series after winning the third match by an innings and 76 runs.

In the penultimate match, team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli registered a convincing 157-run triumph to regain their lead in the series. The fifth Test had to be called off after Indian contingent faced Covid-19 threats.

