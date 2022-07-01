ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Shares a Laugh With James Anderson; Twitter Goes Berserk

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a photo of Virat Kohli and James Anderson from day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston. The two ace cricketers who shared a great rivalry on the field shared a burst of laughter together while returning to the dressing room.

Rain forced the lunch break 20 minutes before time with Hanuma Vihari (14 batting off 46 balls) and Virat Kohli (1 batting off 7) in the middle.

India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 1 Latest Updates

The photo went viral on social media as ICC asked the fans to caption the post.

Jimmy : how many captains for india in the new era?

Kohli : 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SAH3AnOXkf — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) July 1, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazy

How fast the night changes 🎶 pic.twitter.com/x0rIsLmqgj — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) July 1, 2022

Jimmy To Kohli: Why do they keep telling, its last time Kohli vs Anderson, are you retiring or what? Kohli:😂😂😂 — Holy Cricket Christ! (@CricketInsight3) July 1, 2022

Two greats of Modern ERA – Virat Kohli and James Anderson. pic.twitter.com/DHNPApXgU2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

What a picture – Two greatest of this Era Virat Kohli and James Anderson in fun mood. pic.twitter.com/YffYy8L1pI — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 1, 2022



Anderson got the better of Kohli four times on the 2014 tour which started the rivalry between the two ace players of world cricket. However, Kohli bounced back in the 2018 tour and took the charge over the veteran English paceman and scored 114 runs against him without getting dismissed by him on the tour.

Also Read | Captain Jasprit Bumrah: From IPL Sensation to Indian Test Skipper

So far the 39-year-old has dismissed the former India captain 7 times in Test cricket and now the rivalry between the two is at the fag end as many expected Edgbaston Test would be the last time the two ace cricketers will face each other.

During a discussion on The ICC Review show, Shane Watson talked about the Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle and said it will once again take centerstage in India and England clash in the Edgbaston Test.

“Kohli vs Anderson, it’s always the highlight in the battle between England and India. Two of the titans in world cricket. Anderson had it over him right at the start of Virat’s Test career. But now, in recent times, he hasn’t been able to be as effective against Virat. But that’s always one of the great battles between England and India,” Watson said.

Meanwhile, Anderson once again brought his A-game on the table as he got the better of the Indian openers in the first session of rescheduled fifth Test match. The English bowlers took complete advantage of the overcast conditions but it was only Anderson who got wickets under his kitty by dismissing Shubman Gill (17) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13). The rain forced an early lunch on Day 1 as India were 53/2 in 20.1 overs at that time.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here