ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Speaks to Jonny Bairstow; Fans Imagine Hilarious Scenarios

India found itself in a dominating position as they reduced England to 60/3 in their first innings in reply to India’s 416 runs on day 2 at Edgbaston. After skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s superb batting assault earlier, England now faced bowler Bumrah who had taken all three top-order wickets, removing the likes of Zack Crawley, Michael Lees and Ollie Pope which made sure that the hosts were reduced to 60/3 when the rain interrupted play again on day 2.

Meanwhile, as players from both sides were rushing back towards the dressing room, the broadcasters showed how Virat Kohli was having a chat with Jonny Bairstow. The former India captain was seen putting his hand over his shoulders and saying something. This left fans wondering what these two must be discussing.

The video is gaining a lot of traction.

Virat Kohli having some chat with bairstow pic.twitter.com/WOqvXrtT58 —  (@im_dheeru_) July 2, 2022



Meanwhile fans kept guessing what must be cooking between the two and one came up with his own version.

Nice strategy by Kohli to get early wicket of Bairstow by giving him some choking tips https://t.co/xeBrYCjI7u — Isolated Confused Aatma (@Divyanshu7088) July 2, 2022

Guys Don’t worry…kohli Bhai ne Johny Blairstow ke shoulder par hath rakh dia hai,Matlab rain ke baad play resume hote hi Bairstow out hoga. pic.twitter.com/G0hV8SVmIc — ॐ (@AnICTFan) July 2, 2022

Did Bairstow just replied back to Kohli:

“Still 89 runs short of 100 eh?” https://t.co/LWS1t5yIUq — Sumeet Mishra (@sumeetmish) July 2, 2022

In-form batters Joe Root (19 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) were at the crease when rain stopped play for the third time on the second day.

Earlier India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England’s Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings of the Covid-delayed fifth Test, with the tourists 2-1 up in the five-match series.

They then reduced England to 27-2, with fast bowler Bumrah, Broad’s chief tormentor with the bat, removing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley either side of two rain interruptions.

Broad had become just the sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets when he lost his composure by repeatedly bowling too short at Bumrah, deputising as skipper for the Covid-hit Rohit Sharma, in a forlorn effort to intimidate the tailender.

Bumrah batting at No 10 and facing the new ball, dismantled Broad’s figures during eight remarkable deliveries.

The six legitimate balls were thrashed for 23 runs, including four fours and a six.

Broad, 36, also sent down a wide that went all the way over the head of wicketkeeper Sam Billings for four and a no-ball Bumrah top-edged for six.

