ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team England vs Ireland 1st ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 30, 2020

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland 1st ODI | Defending champions of the World Cup, England aren't at full strength. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well-deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go. England are aiming to build a pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. Reece Topley has earned a recall while Sam Billings and David Willey are in the side as well. The exciting opener Tom Banton is also one to look out for. All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut. The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin
ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming Details
Live Telecast on Sony Network
Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV
ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Details
July 30– 3:30 PM IST from Rose Bowl, Southampton
ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Team
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnny Bairstow
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jason Roy (CAPTAIN), Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team All-rounders: Moeen Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Tom Curran, Gareth Delany
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team England vs Ireland 1st ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 30, 2020
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Captain / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings