ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team England vs Ireland 1st ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 30, 2020

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Best Picks / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Captain / ENG vs IRE Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team England vs Ireland 1st ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 30, 2020

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland 1st ODI | Defending champions of the World Cup, England aren't at full strength. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well-deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go. England are aiming to build a pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. Reece Topley has earned a recall while Sam Billings and David Willey are in the side as well. The exciting opener Tom Banton is also one to look out for. All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut. The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast on Sony Network

Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV

ENG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Details

July 30– 3:30 PM IST from Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs IRE England vs Ireland 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Johnny Bairstow

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Batsmen: Jason Roy (CAPTAIN), Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team All-rounders: Moeen Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), ​ Tom Curran, Gareth Delany

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, A​dil Rashid, ​ Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin.

