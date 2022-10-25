ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for England vs Ireland ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, October 26, 9:30 AM IST

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Ireland: England will lock horns with Ireland in their next match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Ireland will start the match as underdogs. The team formed a part of Group A in the Qualifiers alongside Zimbabwe, Scotland, and West Indies.

They won two of three league games to end up in second place. In their last match of the qualifying round, the team caused a massive upset for the two-time champion West Indies. Ireland scored a nine-wicket victory by chasing 147 runs within 17.3 runs. They will hope to take the field against England with the same spirit.

Meanwhile, England have been doing exceptionally well in the shortest format of the game. They won the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan by 4-3 while the Englishmen also defeated Australia by 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. They have one of the strongest and most complete squads in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between England and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IRE Telecast

England vs Ireland game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming

ENG vs IRE game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 9:30 AM IST on October 26, Wednesday.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain – Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Alex Hales, Harry Tector, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Simi Singh, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Josh Little, Mark Wood

ENG vs IRE Probable XIs:

England: Chris Jordan, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali

Ireland: Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair

