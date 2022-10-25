ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs Ireland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 ENG vs IRE match, October 26, MCG, Melbourne, 9:30 am IST

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between England and Ireland: England will attempt to put up another flawless performance against Ireland on Wednesday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The semi-finalists from the last edition won their opening game against Afghanistan on Saturday in Perth.

Given that England still has to play New Zealand and Australia, it is critical that they do not waste an opportunity to enhance their net run rate with big wins over comparatively weaker opponents like Ireland. The Jos Butler-led side does not have a great record in T20Is in Australia. They will be looking to secure a win at all costs.

Ireland opened their Super 12 campaign with a humiliating defeat handed by Asian Champions Sri Lanka. Andrew Balbirnie’s men showed grit and determination to qualify for this stage as Group B runners-up. However, against a formidable England side, they will have to be at their best to churn out a favourable result.

The two sides will clash for just the second time in T20Is. The match was called off due to rain when the two sides were slated to meet in this format.

Will the Three Lions make it two out of two, or will Ireland upset the 50-over world champions? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between England and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs IRE Telecast

The match between England and Ireland will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

ENG vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between England and Ireland will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26, at 9:30 am IST.

ENG vs IRE

Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Wood, Barry McCarthy

England and Ireland Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

