CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20: England Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs Ireland

Live now

Auto Refresh

ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20: England Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs Ireland

ENG vs IRE: Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of England vs Ireland Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the England vs Ireland Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 08:31 IST

Melbourne

ENG vs IRE live cricket score Match 20 T20 World Cup 2022 England vs Ireland live streaming today match latest updates scorecard Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20: England will play against Ireland in Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 26. England and Ireland are in group 1 of the Super 12s. Jos Buttler-led England is one of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup. They have some of the best T20 players in their squad. The likes of Alex Hales, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran can take the game away from the Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 26, 2022 09:08 IST

ENG vs IRE Live Score: Playing XIs

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

England XI: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Oct 26, 2022 09:05 IST

ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Toss - England win the toss and bowl first

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Ireland,. With a bit of rain threat around Buttler opts to take the safer option and overcast conditions means bowls will enjoy the first rub of the green, Tough time ahead for Ireland

Oct 26, 2022 08:38 IST

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

 

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Oct 26, 2022 08:38 IST

England Look to Continue Winning Momentum vs Ireland Back To Liveblog Body

England will play against Ireland in Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on October 26. England and Ireland are in group 1 of the Super 12s. Jos Buttler-led England is one of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup. They have some of the best T20 players in their squad. The likes of Alex Hales, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran can take the game away from the opposition. Skipper Jos Buttler is in the form of his life.

Ireland steamrolled 2016 champions West Indies in Round 1 and would be high on confidence. Ireland’s chances will depend on the big-hitting Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

Oct 26, 2022 08:35 IST

ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Read more

opposition. Skipper Jos Buttler is in the form of his life.

Ireland steamrolled 2016 champions West Indies in Round 1 and would be high on confidence. Ireland’s chances will depend on the big-hitting Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played on October 26, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XI:

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TAGS