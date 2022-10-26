ENG vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20: England Win Toss; Opt to Bowl First vs Ireland

Read more

opposition. Skipper Jos Buttler is in the form of his life.

Ireland steamrolled 2016 champions West Indies in Round 1 and would be high on confidence. Ireland’s chances will depend on the big-hitting Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played on October 26, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XI:

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

