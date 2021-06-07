ENG Vs New Zealand: Fans Praise Ross Taylor's 'Classy Gesture' During Match

A simple yet “classy gesture” from veteran batsman Ross Taylor on day four of the first Test between England and New Zealand, has once again highlighted why the Kiwis are considered the “nice guys” of international cricket.

During the series opener at the iconic Lord’s stadium, New Zealand restrained the England team in just 275 runs. England could not manage to get a good start on the fourth day of the match and had lost the important wicket of skipper Joe Root in the very first over.

Taylor took the catch of Root on Kyle Jamieson’s delivery that provided the dream start for his team from the first delivery of the day.

However, even after taking a clean catch and celebrating the dismissal briefly, Taylor was not convinced about the catch and felt the need to confirm with the umpire once. Later, the on-field umpires sent the decision for the third umpire who confirmed that Taylor had comfortably taken the catch.

Cricket fans praised Taylor for showing sportsmanship. The fans also appreciated the Kiwi side for their brilliant performance.

New Zealand are surely the only team in world cricket who ask the umpires to review the wickets they take. Shine on, you obsessively sportsmanlike diamonds. #ENGvNZ — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) June 5, 2021

I thought the same, damn nice Kiwi’s. There is literally nothing not to like about them. — Jon Dexter (@dexterjon81) June 5, 2021

The dismissal of Root sparked a brief collapse with England at one stage losing 3/0 in just 20 deliveries of New Zealand.

On day 4, England eventually bowled out for 275 runs, trailing New Zealand by 103 runs. For New Zealand, Tim Southee scalped six wickets by giving just 43 runs.

The first test match between England and New Zealand ended in a draw after day 5 finished with the hosts 170/3 in the fourth innings. Day 3 had faced whitewash due to rains.

In the post-match ceremony, Root said that his team has got a chance to win the series.

“The series is very much alive & we’ve got a chance to go and win it.” 🏆 “We can take some good confidence from some very good individual performances in this game.” 💪 Joe Root believes England can build on the draw in the First Test at Lord’s 🏏 [📹 ECB] #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/VMkN7SpvH0 — talkSPORT Cricket (@Cricket_TS) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, England has added off-spinner Dom Bess for the second test against England. The second and final test match will be played at Edgbaston beginning Thursday.

