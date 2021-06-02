ENG vs NZ, 1st Test, Lord's Preview: Big Chance For New Zealand As England Test Bench Strength

England will commence their long summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand starting at the Mecca of Cricket – the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Wednesday, the 2nd of June. The home team is expected to give a number of newcomers a chance in the series opener as some of the star players have been given a rest keeping in mind the arduous schedule for the rest of the year and the movement of players in and out of quarantine and bio bubbles. This provides a great opportunity for New Zealand not only to win a second match at Lord’s but also a rare series victory in England – they have just beaten the hosts twice before – in 1986 and 1999.

The match also assumes significance in the light of the World Test Championship. A win for New Zealand in London will set them up nicely for Birmingham and give them momentum ahead of the mega final against India starting in Southampton from the 18th of June.

New Zealand have beaten England once before at Lord’s – in 1999. Chris Cairns picked six wickets in the first innings and Matt Horne backed the performance with a magnificent hundred giving New Zealand a massive first innings lead. England could not recover and the visitors went on to win the match by nine wickets.

England vs New Zealand 2021: England’s Domination, NZ’s Recent Resurgence & Astle’s Double Hundred – 10 Numbers From The Rivalry

WHAT: England vs New Zealand 1st Test

WHEN: June 2-6, 10am GMT, 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Lord’s, London

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

England Team News

England are likely to hand Test debuts to Sam Billings and Ollie Robinson at Lord’s. With Ben Foakes out of the series due to injury, Billings, who has represented England in 22 ODIs and 30 T20Is is the front-runner to stand behind the stumps for the hosts. Robinson has been England’s most prolific fast bowler in the domestic circuit in the last four seasons and has bagged 188 first-class wickets in the country since the start of 2018 – the maximum for any fast bowler.

The batting will revolve around captain Joe Root. It will be a big test for the likes of Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence. Sibley had a fine start on the tour to India but then tapered off quite dramatically. Haseeb Hameed, the 24-year old opener regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in England may get a recall to the XI – he has played three Tests for England in India in 2016.

A lot will also be expected from Ollie Pope who has been in fine form in the County Championship. Pope, playing for Surrey, hammered 245 against Leicestershire at The Oval last month and will be key to England’s middle-order.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will lead the pace attack. Anderson is just 8 wickets shy of 1000 first class wickets and given his form in Sri Lanka and India, you won’t bet against him reaching the landmark at Lord’s.

Possible Playing XI: 1. Haseeb Hameed, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Dan Lawrence, 4. Joe Root, 5. Ollie Pope, 6. Sam Billings, 7. Ollie Robinson, 8. Stuart Broad, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Jack Leach, 11. James Anderson

New Zealand Team News

New Zealand are the number two Test side in the world and will come out at Lord’s aware of the significance of the match and occasion. A win in London will not only be a rare triumph in England but also set them up for the rest of the month and a massive confidence booster ahead of the WTC Final against India in Southampton.

New Zealand have played fearless cricket over the last few years and have only been beaten once in a series (in Australia in 2019) since March 2017 – that is quite a stunning record for a country whose population (of 5 million) is barely a fourth of the population of Delhi!

Unlike England, who rely heavily on Joe Root, New Zealand have a bunch of batsmen who can score the big hundreds in the top-order. While Kane Williamson, their greatest batsman in history, will be the playmaker in the middle order, the likes of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls have been prolific run-scorers in the last few years and played a major role in New Zealand reaching the final of the WTC.

Rachin Ravindra, opening batsman who has been in terrific form with the willow and is also a useful slow left-arm orthodox bowler, may just be handed a Test cap at Lord’s.

The bowling will be led by Tim Southee who is New Zealand’s highest impact bowler since 2018. The veteran pacer has bagged 94 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 22.62 and strike rate of 48.2 in this time-frame. Even with Trent Boult ruled out for at least the series opener, New Zealand have the likes of Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson to form a formidable trio in London.

Possible Playing XI: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Rachin Ravindra, 3. Kane Williamson, 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Daryl Mitchell, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Matt Henry

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

New Zealand 3, England 0

England last won a Test against New Zealand in 2015 – incidentally at Lord’s where Ben Stokes hammered 92 (94 balls) and 101 (92 balls) and led the way with the bat.

To watch out for:

Kane Williamson: The captain of New Zealand has been in devastating form in Test cricket with 1901 runs in 20 Tests since 2018. His batting average of 67.89 is the highest for any batsman (min. 700 runs) in the world in this time-frame. Williamson has blasted three double hundreds and four hundreds in this period.

Stats:

– James Anderson is just 8 wickets shy of becoming the first English fast bowler since Andy Caddick in 2005 to reach the landmark of 1000 first-class wickets.

– James Anderson will equal Alastair Cook’s record of maximum Test matches for England (161) when he takes the field at Lord’s on Wednesday.

– Kane Williamson scored a century (132) the last time New Zealand played a Test at Lord’s in 2015

Quotes:

‘We’re not going to treat these two Test matches against England just as warm-ups for the WTC final’ – Neil Wagner

‘It’s always a tricky balance. What you’re trying to do is create that environment where you’ve got a strong squad of players that have been together for a good period of time. You can’t plan everything perfectly, especially at the minute with Covid’ – Joe Root on the new faces for the series against New Zealand

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here