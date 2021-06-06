ENG vs NZ 2021 Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5: Match Ends in a Draw

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 Today’s Match at Lord’s: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 170-3, target 273. MATCH ENDS IN A DRAW. Finally, Kane Williamson decides to end it. Sibley and Pope were stubborn. Williamson tried his best to push the game for a result but there was no life in it. NZ will take a draw, perhaps. The Lord’s Test ends tamely. Devon Conway is set to be the Man of the match. England could have perhaps used the chance to go for a win but they didn’t.

Rory Burns’s 132 runs came to England’s rescue but it was the Kiwis who had wrested control of the opening Test match with final day heading for a possible stalemate. New Zealand were 62/2 at Stumps and their lead had swelled to 165. They also have eight wickets intact which means England have to bowl really well to make some kind of headway in this game.

Burns hit a gutsy century to help England recover from a collapse on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday. England were in danger of following-on but Burns’ 132 meant they avoided that embarrassment, although a total of 275 all out was still 103 adrift of New Zealand’s first-innings 378 that featured debutant opener Devon Conway’s remarkable 200.

Veteran paceman Tim Southee led New Zealand’s attack with 6-43 in 25.1 overs to secure yet another place on the Lord’s honours board after his 10-wicket haul in 2013. But the Black Caps would have been in an even stronger position had they not reprieved Burns on 77 and 88 in the first of this two-match series. Burns was still nine runs shy of his third Test century when he was joined by last man James Anderson.

But their entertaining stand of 52 delayed the tea interval before Southee had Burns, in sight of batting for the whole innings, caught behind to end a stay of nearly eight hours that saw the Surrey left-handed opener face 297 balls including 16 fours and a six.

Anderson’s presence encouraged Burns, 91 not out when joined by the No 11, to go for his shots, including an extravagant slog-swept six off left-arm quick Neil Wagner. New Zealand, after the whole of Friday’s third day had been washed out, dismissed England captain Joe Root with the very first ball of the day when he edged a fine delivery from the towering Kyle Jamieson to Ross Taylor at slip.

England lost three wickets for no runs in 21 balls during a middle-order slump.Burns, watching the collapse from the other end, had started the day on 59 not out.It him a further 133 balls to score the 41 runs he required to get to a hundred but England were grateful for his resilience.

