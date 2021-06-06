ENG vs NZ 2021 Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5: Match Ends in a Draw

CRICKETNEXT

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 1st Test Day 5 England vs New Zealand at Lord's. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of ENG vs NZ 2021 Lord's Test.

New Zealand vs England (test)

CONCLUDED

NZ vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (test)

1st Test test, Lord's, London, 5th Day, 3rd Session

New Zealand

1st INN

378/10

(122.4) RR 3.08

2nd INN

169 /6

(52.3) 3.22

New Zealand Kane Williamson (C)
England drew with New Zealand
England Joe Root (C)

England

1st INN

275/10

(101.1) RR 2.72

2nd INN

170 /3

(70.0) RR 2.43

Highlights

Live Blog

23:37 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 170-3, target 273. MATCH ENDS IN A DRAW. Finally, Kane Williamson decides to end it. Sibley and Pope were stubborn. Williamson tried his best to push the game for a result but there was no life in it. NZ will take a draw, perhaps. The Lord's Test ends tamely. Devon Conway is set to be the Man of the match. England could have perhaps used the chance to go for a win but they didn't.

22:34 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 137-3, target 273. FIFTY for Dom Sibley. A fighting knock. Has taken 161 balls, which says it all. Can he ensure England stay safe?

22:30 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 136-3, target 273.WICKET - Joe Root lbw Wagner 40 (71). Wagner keeps NZ's victory chances very much alive with a crucial strike.Back of length, skids in, beats Root and hits his pad. Plumb.

22:25 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 133-2, target 273. Joe Root showing intent? Hits Mitchell Santner for a couple of boundaries, but 140 more runs needed in 120 balls. It's highly, highly unlikely. This match is heading towards a draw.

21:52 (IST)

Wasim Jaffer not too pleased with England's approach

21:14 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 63-2, target 273. Nothing much happening in the match for now. Wagner and Southee trying hard, but Root and Sibley are fighting it out. Heading towards a draw? Or one wicket could turn it around?

20:28 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 56-2, target 273. That's Tea. New Zealand have the edge at the break. Only two possible results from here. NZ win, or a draw. Which one will it be? England went into their shells, and in the process lost a couple of wickets. Now they have to play for a draw on the other side of the break.

20:20 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 56-2, target 273. WICKET - Zak Crawley c Henry Nicholls b Tim Southee 2 (25). Full and outside off, Crawley pushes away from his body and gets an edge to gully. Good catch that, and NZ have their second wicket. Can they push for a win?

19:53 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 49-1, target 273. WICKET - Rory Burns c Southee b Wagner. Nicked to second slip. The centurion from the first innings is gone. Is that an opening for NZ? In around off stump, Burns pokes and gets a thick edge to second slip. Good catch.

19:13 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 33-0, target 273. 17 overs gone, England yet to lose a wicket. Not many runs scored either, so this is heading towards a draw. Unless something dramatic happens, especially from New Zealand's bowlers

18:33 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 13-0, target 273. Southee and Jamieson have been probing, but England's openers sturdy and stubborn so far. Intense battle going on.

17:57 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 169/6 (2nd Inns): New Zealand have declared. Target for England: 273. Interesting decision! Game on. Will England go for the win? Or will they play it safe?

17:22 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 162/6 (2nd Inns): That's Lunch----NZ continued to bat in a solid way as their lead swelled past 200 against England on the final day of the Lord's Test. They did lose the nightwatchman Neil Wagner but Ross Taylor and a well set Tom Latham made sure that they stretch their lead well past 270. Now with just two sessions to go, the onus is on England to make a match out of it. NZ are six down and we are heading for an interesting post Lunch session.

17:15 (IST)

NZ 162/6.
 

16:59 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 144/5(2nd Inns): 81 overs left in the day and we have plenty of time. NZ are already on the charge and that;s why Joe Root has brought a change in the bowling, he has handed the ball to James Anderson. Meanwhile Rory Burns’s 132 runs came to England’s rescue but it was the Kiwis who had wrested control of the opening Test match with final day heading for a possible stalemate. New Zealand were 62/2 at Stumps and their lead had swelled to 165. They also have eight wickets intact which means England have to bowl really well to make some kind of headway in this game.

16:37 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 118/4 (2nd Inns): New Zealand are on the charge here. After Latham's departure, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls are going after England bowlers and they are doing it pretty consistently. While Taylor was a once master white-ball player, Nicholls is too on the charge. Their lead is already past 220, if they bat till Lunch, they can post a 290 plus total and invite England to bat.

16:23 (IST)

Terrific bowling from Stuart Broad! NZ four down.
 

16:09 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 97/3 (2nd Inns): NZ's lead is now over 200 and from here it will be they who will be in advantage and not England. Meanwhile

Rory Burns hit a gutsy century to help England recover from a collapse on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday. England were in danger of following-on but Burns’ 132 meant they avoided that embarrassment, although a total of 275 all out was still 103 adrift of New Zealand’s first-innings 378 that featured debutant opener Devon Conway’s remarkable 200.Veteran paceman Tim Southee led New Zealand’s attack with 6-43 in 25.1 overs to secure yet another place on the Lord’s honours board after his 10-wicket haul in 2013.

15:57 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 87/3 (2nd Inns):NZ are three down and all credit must go to young Robinson who has accounted for all of them. Meanwhile Stuart Broad could have made it 87/4 but Latham was dropped at short mid on. It was a tough chance but Root just fluffed it. England will have to go on the offensive to get NZ out. And they don't have much time for it.

15:47 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 80/3 (2nd Inns): NZ's lead is swelling but England have got a wicket here. And that belonged to nightwatchman Neil Wagner. The 35-year-old was sent ahead of Ross Taylor. It was short, he went after it and skied it. Easy catch by the stumper. NZ's lead is now 183 and they still have seven wickets intact.

ENG vs NZ 2021 Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5: Match Ends in a Draw

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 Today’s Match at Lord’s: England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 170-3, target 273. MATCH ENDS IN A DRAW. Finally, Kane Williamson decides to end it. Sibley and Pope were stubborn. Williamson tried his best to push the game for a result but there was no life in it. NZ will take a draw, perhaps. The Lord’s Test ends tamely. Devon Conway is set to be the Man of the match. England could have perhaps used the chance to go for a win but they didn’t.

Rory Burns’s 132 runs came to England’s rescue but it was the Kiwis who had wrested control of the opening Test match with final day heading for a possible stalemate. New Zealand were 62/2 at Stumps and their lead had swelled to 165. They also have eight wickets intact which means England have to bowl really well to make some kind of headway in this game.

Burns hit a gutsy century to help England recover from a collapse on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s on Saturday. England were in danger of following-on but Burns’ 132 meant they avoided that embarrassment, although a total of 275 all out was still 103 adrift of New Zealand’s first-innings 378 that featured debutant opener Devon Conway’s remarkable 200.

Veteran paceman Tim Southee led New Zealand’s attack with 6-43 in 25.1 overs to secure yet another place on the Lord’s honours board after his 10-wicket haul in 2013. But the Black Caps would have been in an even stronger position had they not reprieved Burns on 77 and 88 in the first of this two-match series. Burns was still nine runs shy of his third Test century when he was joined by last man James Anderson.

But their entertaining stand of 52 delayed the tea interval before Southee had Burns, in sight of batting for the whole innings, caught behind to end a stay of nearly eight hours that saw the Surrey left-handed opener face 297 balls including 16 fours and a six.

Anderson’s presence encouraged Burns, 91 not out when joined by the No 11, to go for his shots, including an extravagant slog-swept six off left-arm quick Neil Wagner. New Zealand, after the whole of Friday’s third day had been washed out, dismissed England captain Joe Root with the very first ball of the day when he edged a fine delivery from the towering Kyle Jamieson to Ross Taylor at slip.

England lost three wickets for no runs in 21 balls during a middle-order slump.Burns, watching the collapse from the other end, had started the day on 59 not out.It him a further 133 balls to score the 41 runs he required to get to a hundred but England were grateful for his resilience.

