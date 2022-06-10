ENG vs NZ 2022, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson Ruled Out After Testing Positive For Covid

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has tested positive for covid-19 and thus will miss his team’s second Test against England starting Friday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Williamson took a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Thursday after experiencing minor symptoms.

“It’s such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. “We’re all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be.”

Williamson will now begin five days of isolation with Tom Latham to lead the side in his absence. Hamish Rutherford, who is playing county cricket for Leicestershire, has been called up and will join the New Zealand Test squad on Friday.

“Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast,” Stead said.

The development surrounding Williamson is the latest setback the tourists have suffered after allrounder Colin de Grandhomme was ruled out from the remainder of the series following a heel injury. New Zealand are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series after losing the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets.

The rest of the New Zealand touring members has reportedly tested negative.

Long before the tour got underway, three members of New Zealand squad including Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen tested positive ahead of a tour match and were subsequently put in isolation.

Meanwhile, England named an unchanged eleven for the 2nd Test with spinner Jack Leach retaining his place after being diagnosed with concussion on the opening day of the series opener.

New Zealand Squad For 2nd Test: Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell

