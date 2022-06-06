Eng vs NZ 2022: 'Dumb & Pathetic'-Michael Vaughan Tears Into Jonny Bairstow | WATCH

Jonny Bairstow’s reckless approach left BBC Test Match Special pundit Michael Vaughan frustrated to such a point that he blabbered two usual words associated with English snobs: dumb and pathetic. It all began with the loss of early wickets on day 3 in a tricky fourth innings chase at Lord’s. England was expecting a cautious approach from the experienced Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. However, Bairstow got out looking to launch a counter-attack on Kiwi bowlers. The right-hander attempted several drives off Kyle Jamieson’s bowling to get some quick runs and put England in the driving seat.

However, the approach went horribly wrong and Bairstow ended up gifting his wicket to Jamieson while attempting a drive on the final ball of the 20th over. Bairstow’s apparent reckless approach left the commentators disappointed former Michael Vaughan called Bairstow’s approach dumb and pathetic. Vaughan who was on the commentator’s panel at the time of Bairstow’s wicket was left in complete disbelief by the batter’s shot selection at such a crucial juncture of the game.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes’ brilliant efforts took England past the finish line against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. Chasing 278, the English team were reeling at 69/4 when their former and current skipper stitched a crucial partnership to take the side to a victory. Root shone with an unbeaten 115 while stabilising the English innings with Stokes who scored 54 before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. England started on an abrupt note, losing 3 wickets at just 46 runs.

‘What a Player And What a Man’: Ben Stokes Hails ‘Mr Dependable’ Joe Root After Lord’s Win

Interestingly just before the ball, Vaughan during his commentary had expressed his apprehensions with Bairstow’s aggressive approach against Jamieson.

“I reckon Joe is saying to Jonny, ‘Look, he’s got one ball left. Just see him out of the attack. Don’t risk too much,” Vaughan said on-air right before the wicket-taking delivery

However, New Zealand failed to build on the early breakthrough and Joe Root and Ben Stokes took the match away from them. The duo added 90 runs for the fifth wicket before Stokes was sent back to the pavilion. After stokes Root stiched another crucial partnership with Foakes (32) and took England home giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Jamieson finished the match as the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand with 6 wickets. The second Test of the series is set to be played at Trent Bridge from June 10 to 14.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here