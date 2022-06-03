ENG vs NZ 2022: Neil Wagner Shows Kindness To a Fan, Social Media Goes Crazy | WATCH

Usually, Neil Wagner can be a fearsome pacer. With his short balls and his over-the-top aggression, he can get into anybody’s skin. Like his duel with Matthew Wade during a Test match in Australia back in 2020 was a case in point. Where the senior citizen just refused to back down. Nonetheless, he can be equally caring and tender as this fan figured out. In the first Test at Lord’s against England, Wagner is warming the bench. And the senior cricketer thought of showing some kindness when he gifted a pair of pads to a fan. The video of which is now going viral.

Wagner made his Test debut in 2012, but despite this played just 58 Test matches for New Zealand; nonetheless, he gained mastery with his short balls which played a key role in accounting for 110 dismissals. His best career figures are 7/39 with nine fifers in his entire career.

Neil Wagner gifted a pair of pads to one of the fan at Lord’s. What a wonderful and sweet gesture by Wagner! pic.twitter.com/h4dfQERKXG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile coming back to the match, England debutant Matthew Potts took four wickets against New Zealand only for the hosts to collapse as well on the opening day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday. The World Test champions were dismissed for 132 before England, in the first of this three-match series, slumped to 116/7 by stumps.

Pre-match, there had been talk of England making a fresh start under new Test captain Ben Stokes and recently-appointed red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand skipper.

But this was a reminder there are no quick solutions to the fundamental batting weakness that has contributed to England winning just one of their previous 17 matches at this level, a run that has left them bottom of the World Test Championship table. Potts took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in 9.2 overs, a reward for a challenging line and length, with recalled England pace great James Anderson returning figures of four for 66 in 16.

Zak Crawley launched England’s reply with a brisk 43.

