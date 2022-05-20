ENG vs NZ 2022: Nicholls, Tickner Among Three From New Zealand Touring Party Test Positive For Covid-19

New Zealand pair Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their warm-up match against county side Sussex, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said.

The trio returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning but the four-day practice game in Brighton will go ahead as planned.

”Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning,” NZC said in a statement.

The rest of the touring party have tested negative but will continue to be monitored.

New Zealand take on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord’s starting June 2.

New Zealand will play a second warm-up against County Select XI from May 26-29 before the Lord’s Test. The teams will then face off in the second Test at Trent Bridge (June 10-14), followed by the final game at Headingley (June 23-27).

England, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the inclusion of pace bowling stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes being elevated as Test captain. England have also appointed New Zealander Brendon McCullum as their new Test team head coach.

New Zealand Full Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young

New Zealand Test Fixtures

First Test: Lord’s, June 2-6

Second Test: Trent Bridge, June 10-14

Third Test: Headingley, June 23-27

