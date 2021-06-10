ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For 2nd Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For England vs New Zealand 2021, June 10, 3:30 PM IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Test Match between England vs New Zealand: England will square off against New Zealand in the second Test of a two-match series at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, starting on June 10. The match is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14. After that, the Kane Williamson led outfit will enjoy four days off before facing India in the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton on June 18. The first match of the series was drawn after the third day was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who was handed his Test debut in the tournament opener, scored a double hundred in the first innings and was awarded the Player of the Match award for his performance.

Tim Southee, who picked up six wickets in England’s first innings, could be rested from the second game ahead of the WTC final.

Meanwhile, for England Rory Burns, who had a forgettable outing with the bat during the India tour, starred with the bat. He scored a gritty 132 runs off 297 balls.

Dominic Sibley also looked in good touch in the second innings as England managed to draw the Test match after conceding a 103-run lead in the first innings.

Ahead of the 2nd Test match between England and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs NZ Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting rights for ENG vs NZ Test series in India.

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The second Test match between England and New Zealand can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The second Test match between ENG vs NZ will be played on Wednesday, June 10 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Devon Conway

Vice-Captain- Rory Burns

Suggested Playing XI for the second Test between ENG vs NZ:

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Dan Lawrence

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:

England predicted playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (WK), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and Mark Wood.

New Zealand predicted playing XI: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(WK), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, and Neil Wagner.

