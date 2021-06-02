ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s England vs New Zealand 2021 1st Test, June 2, 03:30 pm IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s England vs New Zealand, 1st Test match:Joe Root-led England will kick-start their summer season with two-match Test series against New Zealand. The first match of the series will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the iconic Lord’s stadium in London.

For Kane Williamson-led outfit, this series is like a dressed rehearsal ahead of their World Test Champions (WTC) final against India on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. It would be a perfect opportunity for New Zealand to get used to the English conditions and get their playing XI right for the summit clash.

On the other hand, Root-led outfit will look to start their summer season on a positive note by winning this match as well as the series and will look to move past the humiliating 3-1 loss to India earlier this year.

Ahead of the first Test match of two-match series between England and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs NZ Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting rights for England vs New Zealand Test series in India.

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs NZ can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 31 at Lord’s in London. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor

All-rounder: Colin de Grandhomme, Dan Lawrence

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:

England predicted playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Dan Lawrence, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Craig Overton/Mark Wood

New Zealand predicted playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner

