ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up, England vs New Zealand, October 20, 3:30 PM IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm Up between England and New Zealand: England (ENG) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in their second warm-up match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 20, at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England and New Zealand were given a chance to get acquainted with the condition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitches during their first warm-up game against India and Australia respectively on Monday, October 18.

Both sides are coming into this game after losing the first warm-up match and will be desperate to get this win before starting their campaign in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of today’s ICC World-Cup warm-up match between England and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs NZ Telecast

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s England vs New Zealand match.

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The England vs New Zealand ICC World Cup warm-up match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The match between England and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi in Dubai on Wednesday, October 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Tim Seifert

Batters: Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

England Predicted Playing XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan ©, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills

