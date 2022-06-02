ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for World Test Championship 2021-23 Test match, June 2, 3:30 pm IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for World Test Championship 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand: England will take on New Zealand in the first Test of the summer at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. England’s Test cricket is in disarray after a humiliating Test series defeat in West Indies. England slumped to a dismal 10-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the third and the last match, to lose the Test series 1-0.

Following the series defeat, Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test captain. England will be looking to make a fresh start under a new leadership group. Ben Stokes has replaced Joe Root as England’s Test captain and Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new coach of England. Winning the three-match Test series against the World Test Champions wouldn’t be easy for Ben Stokes and his men.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be looking to repeat the success that they had on their last tour of England in 2021. On that tour, New Zealand had scripted history by defeating England by eight wickets in the second Test and winning the two-match series 1-0. It was their first series triumph in England in 22 years. New Zealand will also be looking to move up in the World Test Championship points table. Currently they are languishing at the 6th position.

Ahead of the 1st Test match between England and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will be played?

The WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will start from June 2, Thursday.

Where will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand be played?

The first Test match of the three-match Test series between England and New Zealand will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

What time will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand begin?

The first Test match between England and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on June 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast England and New Zealand Test match?

The first Test match between England and New Zealand will be televised LIVE in English on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand match?

The Test series will also be Live Streamed on the SONY LIV app.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Tim Southee,

England and New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, C Overton, Ben Stokes (c), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner

