ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: England vs New Zealand, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ENG vs NZ World Test Championship 2021-23, ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, June 23, Headingley Stadium, Leeds, 3:30 pm IST

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ENG vs NZ World Test Championship 2021-23, 3rd Test between England vs New Zealand:

After winning the previous two Tests, England will want to secure a clean sweep against World Test champions New Zealand. After a week off, the third and final Test begins on June 23 at Headingley Stadium, Leeds. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

England has had a fantastic start to their campaign under new head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. However, for the final Test, Stokes might not be available as he fell ill after the second Test match. With no designated vice-captain, Joe Root might be the man leading the squad.

The Kiwis will be playing to restore their pride in the final Test beginning on Thursday. The champions did not play too bad in the first two matches but were defeated by some amazing individual performances from the hosts. Kane Williamson and his team will be looking to secure a win and bag some much-needed points to retain their Test championship title.

Ahead of the match between England vs New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs NZ Telecast

The match between England and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming

The match between England and New Zealand will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The ENG vs NZ match will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Thursday, June 23, at 3:30 pm IST.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, Tom Blundell

Batsmen: Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

England vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

