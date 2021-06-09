England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for ENG vs NZ

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:

England and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the second match of the two-match series on Thursday. The series decider will take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. The first game of the series ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport and the third day was washed out. However, the viewers witnessed some brilliant individual performance from both sides in form of England’s Rory Burns and Devon Conway of New Zealand.

ENG vs NZ Weather Forecast

The weather should be pleasant throughout the match. There could be rain interruption on the first and fifth day of the game. The temperature will hover between 10 to 23 degrees Celsius.

ENG vs NZ Match 2 of New Zealand tour of England, 2021 Live Streaming Details

The second match of the two-match series between England and New Zealand will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.

ENG vs NZ Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch will support seamers on the first two days and the ball is expected to swing. Spinners could play a crucial role on the fourth and fifth day of the match. The batters should look to survive the first and second session of the opening day before attacking bowlers.

ENG vs NZ Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (106 matches - England 48 | New Zealand 11 | Draw and N/R 47)

England and New Zealand have played 106 Test matches against each other, with the British side winning 48 games. New Zealand have managed to win just 11 games.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

New Zealand tour of England 2020-21

Match ended in a draw.

England tour of New Zealand 2019-20

Match ended in a draw.

The Kiwi team won the match by an innings and 59 runs

England tour of New Zealand 2017-18

Match drawn

New Zealand defeated England by an innings and 49 runs

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Devon Conway

Vice-Captain- Rory Burns

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Dan Lawrence

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry

ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:

England predicted playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (WK), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, and Mark Wood.

New Zealand predicted playing XI: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(WK), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, and Neil Wagner.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here