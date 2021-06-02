- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
ENG vs NZ 1st Test Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads England vs New Zealand at Lord's
Check the live score and match updates of ENG vs NZ England vs New Zealand match on News18 Sports. Check England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11s Live Streaming England vs New Zealand, England vs New Zealand Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, London Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 7:35 AM IST
ENG vs NZ 1st Test of New Zealand tour of England, 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads: The opening Test match of two-match Test series between England and New Zealand will kick-start on Wednesday. The tournament opener will be played at the Lord’s stadium in London.
The most intriguing form of cricket –Test is back with the world’s two best teams facing each other at the most iconic stadium in the world — Lord’s.
With this series, England would kick-start their busy summer. After New Zealand, England are slated to face India and Sri Lanka. Both the sides have some big names in their squad. However, England would not be able to avail the services of their IPL-contracted players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran.
ENG vs NZ, 1st Test Live Score | ENG vs NZ Tests Full Coverage
The spotlight would be on Joe Root and Kane Williamson as both the skippers are expected to lead their side from the front.
ENG vs NZ Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 15-28 degrees Celsius and a few clouds should hover around during the first session of the match in London. There are 20 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 46 per cent.
ENG vs NZ Match 1 of New Zealand tour of England, 2021 Live Streaming Details
All matches of the New Zealand tour of England will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Sony LIV.
ENG vs NZ Pitch Report
Much like any other ground in England, Lord’s pitch is expected to supports pacers on the first day. The pitch does not offer much turn. However, spinners could come into the play on the fourth and fifth day.
Batsmen would struggle against swinging deliveries and will have to show some self-control in shot selection.
ENG vs NZ Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (105 matches – England 48 | New Zealand 11 | Draw and N/R 46)
The two sides have met 105 times in the longest format of the game, with England taking 48 games, while New Zealand have emerged victorious on 11 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 4 matches)
England tour of New Zealand 2019-20
Match ended in a draw
New Zealand won by an innings and 59 runs
England tour of New Zealand 2017-18
Match drawn
New Zealand won by an innings and 49 runs
ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kane Williamson
Vice-Captain:Joe Root
Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling
Batsmen: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor
All-rounder: Colin de Grandhomme, Dan Lawrence
Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson
ENG vs NZ Probable XIs:
England predicted playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Dan Lawrence, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Craig Overton/Mark Wood
New Zealand predicted playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
