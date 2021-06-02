ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Make Solid Start

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Today’s Match: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Devon Conway and Tom Latham make a good start, not losing any wicket in the first eight overs. Conway is playing his first Test, so it’s an impressive effort against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England will commence their long summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand starting at the Mecca of Cricket – the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Wednesday, the 2nd of June. The home team is expected to give a number of newcomers a chance in the series opener as some of the star players have been given a rest keeping in mind the arduous schedule for the rest of the year and the movement of players in and out of quarantine and bio bubbles. This provides a great opportunity for New Zealand not only to win a second match at Lord’s but also a rare series victory in England – they have just beaten the hosts twice before – in 1986 and 1999.

The match also assumes significance in the light of the World Test Championship. A win for New Zealand in London will set them up nicely for Birmingham and give them momentum ahead of the mega final against India starting in Southampton from the 18th of June.

New Zealand have beaten England once before at Lord’s – in 1999. Chris Cairns picked six wickets in the first innings and Matt Horne backed the performance with a magnificent hundred giving New Zealand a massive first innings lead. England could not recover and the visitors went on to win the match by nine wickets.

WHAT: England vs New Zealand 1st Test

WHEN: June 2-6, 10am GMT, 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Lord’s, London

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

Possible Playing XI: 1. Haseeb Hameed, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Dan Lawrence, 4. Joe Root, 5. Ollie Pope, 6. Sam Billings, 7. Ollie Robinson, 8. Stuart Broad, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Jack Leach, 11. James Anderson

Possible Playing XI: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Rachin Ravindra, 3. Kane Williamson, 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Daryl Mitchell, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Matt Henry

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

New Zealand 3, England 0

