ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Make Solid Start

ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 1st Test Day 1 England vs New Zealand at Lord's. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of ENG vs NZ

PLAY IN PROGRESS

1st Test test, Lord's, London, 1st Day, 1st Session

New Zealand

1st INN

47/0

(12.5) RR 3.66

England

16:27 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 41-0. Another debutant, Ollie Robinson, is into the game now. Has bowled a couple of overs but no wickets yet for England. This is good, patient batting by New Zealand. Conditions have been good for batting too.

16:08 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 29-0. This is a good start from Conway and Latham, the former in particular considering it's his debut. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have not been able to break in yet. But Broad has been probing away. Only 1 maiden in 8 overs so far.

15:45 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: NZ 8-0. Devon Conway is yet to face a ball. Tom Latham has taken strike in each of the first 18 balls. Nerves for Conway as he gears up for the fourth over.

15:31 (IST)

The players make their way into the middle. Tom Latham and Devon Conway in the middle. Conway is a debutant, so he'll be all nerves. Great venue to be making your debut - Lord's. And a great bowler at the other end too. James Anderson.

15:14 (IST)

 England would like to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against India and look to kick-start their summer campaign with a victory. While, on the other hand, the Kiwis will look to grab this opportunity to work on the team and try out different tactics to strengthen their form, as they keep their eyes on the upcoming ICC WTC Final. The Lord's Cricket stadium welcomes this Test game after almost 654 days and with a portion of the fans being welcomed back too, this game is building up to be one to look out for. Can England dominate with home advantage on their side or will the Kiwis get their A-game and push the English side on the back foot. Who will come on top? All the answers coming up. 

15:09 (IST)

England: 1 Rory Burns, 2 Dom Sibley, 3 Zak Crawley, 4 Joe Root (captain), 5 Ollie Pope, 6 Dan Lawrence, 7 James Bracey (wk), 8 Ollie Robinson, 9 Stuart Broad, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson

15:09 (IST)

New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 BJ Watling (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Neil Wagner

15:09 (IST)

TOSS: New Zealand win the toss and will bat first

14:52 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the England vs New Zealand, 1st  Day 1 at  Lord's. This will the first time a Test will be played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' since 2019 and it's the first day of the summer season in the UK.  

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Today’s Match:  New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Devon Conway and Tom Latham make a good start, not losing any wicket in the first eight overs. Conway is playing his first Test, so it’s an impressive effort against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England will commence their long summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand starting at the Mecca of Cricket – the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Wednesday, the 2nd of June. The home team is expected to give a number of newcomers a chance in the series opener as some of the star players have been given a rest keeping in mind the arduous schedule for the rest of the year and the movement of players in and out of quarantine and bio bubbles. This provides a great opportunity for New Zealand not only to win a second match at Lord’s but also a rare series victory in England – they have just beaten the hosts twice before – in 1986 and 1999.

The match also assumes significance in the light of the World Test Championship. A win for New Zealand in London will set them up nicely for Birmingham and give them momentum ahead of the mega final against India starting in Southampton from the 18th of June.

New Zealand have beaten England once before at Lord’s – in 1999. Chris Cairns picked six wickets in the first innings and Matt Horne backed the performance with a magnificent hundred giving New Zealand a massive first innings lead. England could not recover and the visitors went on to win the match by nine wickets.

WHAT: England vs New Zealand 1st Test

WHEN: June 2-6, 10am GMT, 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Lord’s, London

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

Possible Playing XI: 1. Haseeb Hameed, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Dan Lawrence, 4. Joe Root, 5. Ollie Pope, 6. Sam Billings, 7. Ollie Robinson, 8. Stuart Broad, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Jack Leach, 11. James Anderson

Possible Playing XI: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Rachin Ravindra, 3. Kane Williamson, 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Daryl Mitchell, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Matt Henry

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

New Zealand 3, England 0

