ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Today's Match: Devon Conway Eyes Double Ton

New Zealand opener Devon Conway marked his Test debut with a century at Lord’s, in the process putting his team in a solid position at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against England. Conway made 136 not out as New Zealand finished the day on 246 for 3, with Henry Nicholls (46* off 139) at the other end. Conway’s knock was the highest score by a debutant at Lord’s, surpassing former India batsman Sourav Ganguly’s 131 in 1996. Interestingly, both were born on July 8!

New Zealand opted to bat first and made a steady start with openers Tom Latham and Conway adding 58 for the first wicket. Latham was into his 20s when he chopped one onto his stumps, giving debutant Ollie Robinson his maiden Test wicket. Captain Kane Williamson started steadily as well as New Zealand reached 85 for 1 at lunch, Conway doing bulk of the scoring. However, right after the break, Williamson too chopped on giving James Anderson his first strike. Like Williamson, Ross Taylor too got a start and got to double digits before he was lbw to Robinson, missing one that came in. At 114 for 3, New Zealand needed a partnership to ensure England didn’t take the game away. They got that with Conway and Henry Nicholls joining in the middle. Nicholls batted slow and steady at one end while Conway kept the board ticking. New Zealand reached 144 for 3 at tea, with Conway on 71.

After tea, Conway continued to impress and reached his century off his 163rd ball, whipping Robinson for a boundary. England’s chance to break through was with the second new ball, but six overs into the new cherry, they have not managed that yet. England’s decision to play without a specialist spinner might have worked against them. Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord’s, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.

