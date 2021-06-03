CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Today's Match: Devon Conway Eyes Double Ton

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Today's Match: Devon Conway Eyes Double Ton

ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 1st Test Day 2 England vs New Zealand at Lord's. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of ENG vs NZ

New Zealand vs England (test)

STUMPS

NZ vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (test)

1st Test test, Lord's, London, 1st Day, 3rd Session

New Zealand

1st INN

246/3

(86.0) RR 2.86

New Zealand Kane Williamson (C)
England

England

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
15:09 (IST)

Day two will be the key...a lot of cricket experts and former cricketers were not happy with the way England played four seamers where the ball had hardly turned. Remember, England played Anderson, Broad, Wood and debutante Robbinson. That hardly affected the Kiwis who went onto post 246/3 when the Stumps were called on Day 1.

14:59 (IST)

“I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.” Even though the comment were made years ago, Robinson could still face some disciplinary action. This is what Tom Harrison had to say: “I do not have the words to express how disappointed I am that an England Men’s player has chosen to write tweets of this nature, however long ago that might have been.”

14:50 (IST)

This is stark contrast to what the English board preaches. Earlier, they had unveiled their training kit which bears slogans like ‘cricket is a game for everyone’ on the front and denouncing racism, sexism and religious intolerance on the back. “I don’t want something that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful action with their comprehensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse and support,” Robinson continued.

14:36 (IST)

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport.”

14:25 (IST)

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” Robinson said in a statement. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.

14:19 (IST)

England bowler Ollie Robinson has “unreservedly apologised” after admitting to posting “racist and sexist” comments on social media as a teenager, back in 2012-13. The tweets were directed at Muslims, suggesting the community is linked with terrorism, and also derogatory remarks about women from Asian heritage.

14:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day two of the first Test at Lord's between England and New Zealand. The Kiwis are in a commanding position with debutant Devon Conway leading the way with a solid 136 not out. NZ are 246-3 currently and England will have to look for early wickets here. 

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 Today's Match: Devon Conway Eyes Double Ton

New Zealand opener Devon Conway marked his Test debut with a century at Lord’s, in the process putting his team in a solid position at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against England. Conway made 136 not out as New Zealand finished the day on 246 for 3, with Henry Nicholls (46* off 139) at the other end. Conway’s knock was the highest score by a debutant at Lord’s, surpassing former India batsman Sourav Ganguly’s 131 in 1996. Interestingly, both were born on July 8!

New Zealand opted to bat first and made a steady start with openers Tom Latham and Conway adding 58 for the first wicket. Latham was into his 20s when he chopped one onto his stumps, giving debutant Ollie Robinson his maiden Test wicket. Captain Kane Williamson started steadily as well as New Zealand reached 85 for 1 at lunch, Conway doing bulk of the scoring. However, right after the break, Williamson too chopped on giving James Anderson his first strike. Like Williamson, Ross Taylor too got a start and got to double digits before he was lbw to Robinson, missing one that came in. At 114 for 3, New Zealand needed a partnership to ensure England didn’t take the game away. They got that with Conway and Henry Nicholls joining in the middle. Nicholls batted slow and steady at one end while Conway kept the board ticking. New Zealand reached 144 for 3 at tea, with Conway on 71.

After tea, Conway continued to impress and reached his century off his 163rd ball, whipping Robinson for a boundary. England’s chance to break through was with the second new ball, but six overs into the new cherry, they have not managed that yet. England’s decision to play without a specialist spinner might have worked against them. Only five other batsmen had previously scored a Test debut hundred at Lord’s, with Conway the first New Zealand international to achieve the feat.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches