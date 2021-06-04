ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 Today's Match: Delayed Start on the Cards

ENG vs NZ Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 Today’s Match: Devon Conway became only the second New Zealander to make a double century on Test debut before England fought back through Rory Burns and Joe Root in the first Test at Lord’s.

At stumps, England were 111 for 2 in response to New Zealand’s 378 all out, trailing by 267. Burns (59) and Root (52) played out a wicketless final session.

Conway was last man out for New Zealand, narrowly missing out on becoming the very first batsman in the 144-year history of Test cricket to carry their bat in their first knock in the format. He was run out to a close call, ending a stay of more than nine-and-a-half hours.

New Zealand’s pacers appeared to carry forward the momentum and reduced England to 25 for 2 by tea. Tall paceman Kyle Jamieson had Dom Sibley lbw for a duck with a ball that straightened to hit the opener on the back pad, the decision upheld on ‘umpire’s call’ after a review.

But there was no room for doubt when Zak Crawley was caught behind off Tim Southee for two. Crawley drove away from the body and paid the price. It left England in trouble but Burns and Root steadied the ship.

The partnership was worth 93 when stumps were drawn. Burns went past his half-century while Root approached his. Both fought off accurate bowling – even a short ball attack from Neil Wagner – but did not go into their shells.

The day, though, belonged to Conway.

Conway was only the seventh batsman to make a double hundred on Test debut.

He faced 347 balls, with 22 fours and went to 200 in style when he hooked fast bowler Mark Wood for the only six of his innings.

New Zealand No 11 Neil Wagner, also born in South Africa, made 25 not out off 21 balls that included a superb straight six off Stuart Broad during an entertaining last-wicket stand of 40.

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson, like Conway making his Test debut, led England’s attack with four wickets for 75 runs in 28 overs.

New Zealand resumed on 246-3, with Conway 136 not out after Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson had won the toss.

But they lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7.

Conway shared a fourth-wicket stand of 174 with Henry Nicholls before his fellow left-hander was caught holed out to long leg off Wood for 61 by England debutant Ollie Robinson to spark the collapse

It was a welcome moment for Robinson, who found himself having to apologise after play on Wednesday when racist and sexist tweets he had first posted as a teenager were published again.

Wood then removed BJ Watling for just one, with the aid of a sharp slip catch by Sibley.

Fellow seamer Robinson, who took two wickets on Wednesday, then had Colin de Grandhomme lbw for nought on review, with Mitchell Santner also out for a duck when he chipped Wood to mid-off.

Robinson, however, was deprived of a place on the Lord’s honours board when Broad dropped Southee at mid-off to deny him a fifth wicket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here