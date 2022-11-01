ENG vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone Key For England's Big Finish

Read more

picked up another big win against Sri Lanka to reach the top of the league 1 table.

On the other hand, England suffered a shocking loss against Ireland after having opened their campaign with a win over Afghanistan. Their third game against hosts Australia was abandoned due to weather conditions.

With three points from as many games, England will look to record a win against high-flying New Zealand to get their World Cup challenge back on track.

What date T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will take place on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Philips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

