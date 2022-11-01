ENG vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone Key For England's Big Finish

Live now
Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 14:49 IST
Brisbane, Australia
ENG vs NZ Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: New Zealand and England will face off in a crucial encounter in the ICC T20I World Cup at Gabba on the first of November, Tuesday. The Kiwis registered an 89-run statement win against Australia in their tournament opener, before their match against Afghanistan was washed out. Kane Williamson and co. did not let that hinder their momentum as they Read More
OUT! Lockie Ferguson castles dangerous Liam Livingstone! The Englishman scored a boundary one ball earlier with a lap over fine leg, and he attempted the same but this time Ferguson was too good for him with his pace. Good comeback by the pacer. ENG 153/3 in 17.4 overs
It has been an exciting contest between the bat and the ball so far. 11 runs came off Trent Boult’s over, he got smacked for a six down the ground but bounced back brilliantly with a disciplined line. England need a 20-run over here. ENG 148/2 in 17 overs
And Liam Livingstone Joins The Party! The lanky Englishman smashed Tim Southee for a maximum over deep mid-wicket. 12 runs came off the over. England will look to get over 190 from here. ENG 137/2 in 16 overs
Big over for England as 15 runs came off it. Jos Buttler hit a couple of boundaries against his Rajasthan Royals teammate here. This is the stage where Buttler usually unleashes himself on the bowlers and he has Liam Livingstone on the other end to join the party. ENG 125/2 in 15 overs
Jos Buttler has found his form back and reached his half-century. A very good knock from the England captain as he started a bit slow but switched gear at the right moment. He has to stay till the end from here to get his team near 200. ENG 110/2 in 14 overs
OUT! Ish Sodhi strikes and gets the better of Moeen Ali who tries to play a big shot but misses the best of connections. Trent Boult grabs an easy catch as England are two down but they have enough firepower to recover from it soon. ENG 108/2 in 13.1 overs
New Zealand missed a golden opportunity here to dismiss Jos Buttler as Daryl Mitchell dropped an easy catch. Buttler took full advantage of it and smashed a couple of boundaries. He is now marching towards a half-century. 14 runs came off Lockie Ferguson’s over. ENG 108/1 in 13 overs
The left-right combination is in the middle and Jos Buttler has also decided to put the foot on the accelerator here. Nine runs came off Ish Sodhi’s over. Maybe it’s time to bring pace back into the attack to take a wicket or two. ENG 94/1 in 12 overs
Alex Hales connected the first ball for a boundary to reach his half-century but Mitchell Santner bounced back on the second ball to get the better of him. Hales looked to hit another boundary and charged down the ground but this time he missed the line completely and Devon Conway didn’t waste much time to stump him out. ENG 81/1 in 10.2 overs
New Zealand are still in the search of a wicket as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are looking in absolute control here. Jos Buttler is also searching for boundaries now as England will look to post anything over 190 from here and they have the firepower to breach it. ENG 77/0 in 10 overs
Another tidy over from Mitchell Santner as the New Zealand spinners are not offering it much to the batters here. England have done well so far in this innings but they might switch gear in a couple of overs. ENG 67/0 in 9 overs
Ish Sodhi came into the attack and bowled a tidy over as only three runs came off it. Alex Hales is now marching towards his half-century while Jos Buttler is looking in no hurry as England march ahead. ENG 61/0 in 8 overs
Jos Buttler has now decided to free his arms as he smashed a six to clear his intentions. The pressure is mounting on New Zealand to break this stand as England have depth in their batting and the platform is set for them to post a big total. ENG 58/0 in 7 overs
Mitchell Santner almost got the better of Jos Buttler as Kane Williamson produced a sensational effort but failed to hold on to it after hitting the ground. Good powerplay for England as Alex Hales is playing the role of aggressor and Jos Buttler is happy being the anchor. ENG 48/0 in 6 overs
Big over this, and vital one after a tidy over from Mitchell Santer. That 15 runs and Alex Hales has targeted Tim Southee. Starts the over with a over ling-on and then two back-to-back fours. ENG 40/0 in 5
Spin for the first time and it is Mitchell Santner. And a tidy over. Just 4 runs off it. ENG 25/0 in 4
Trent Boult with his second over and he concedes a boundary late in the over again. Just one run came off the first 5 balls, but off the final delivery, he errs in length the half-volley is dispatched towards long-off fence. ENG 21/0 in 3
Alex Hales gets a short one and he pounces on that and takes his second four. Tim Southee’s first over yields 7 runs. ENG 16/0 in 2
Trent Boult with the opening over and 9 runs off it. Cheeky boundary for Alex Hales. ENG 9/0 in 1
England 1 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Harry Brook, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid
On the other hand, England suffered a shocking loss against Ireland after having opened their campaign with a win over Afghanistan. Their third game against hosts Australia was abandoned due to weather conditions.
With three points from as many games, England will look to record a win against high-flying New Zealand to get their World Cup challenge back on track.
What date T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will take place on November 1, Tuesday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand be played?
The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand begin?
The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?
England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
England vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:
England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Philips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
