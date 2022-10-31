ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for England vs New Zealand, Match 33, November 1

England and New Zealand will face off in a blockbuster Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on November 1. New Zealand have played exceptional cricket so far in the tournament. The Kiwis come into the contest after a thumping victory over Sri Lanka in their last match. Skipper Kane Williamson will be delighted with his team’s performance and would like to seal the semi-final spot with a win on Tuesday. Glenn Phillips played one of the best knocks of the tournament in the match against Sri Lanka. So, it is likely that England will come up with specific plans against him. This is a must-win match for England as a defeat will ensure their elimination from

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played on November 1.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground

What time will the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on November 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Trent Boult

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Devon Conway

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Tim Southee



ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XI

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here