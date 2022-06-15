ENG vs NZ, Watch: Ben Stokes' Winning Boundary in Trent Bridge Has an Uncanny Resemblance to Headingley Test of 2019

Life as a full time England Test captain couldn’t have started on a happier note for Ben Stokes as his team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series at home against world champions New Zealand. The twin wins came in emphatic fashion with England recovering from a first-innings collapse in the first Test to win by five wickets before chasing down 299 in 50 overs on the final day of the second Test.

Also Read: England Superstar Calls Trent Bridge Win as His Greatest

Captain Stokes hit the winning boundary on Tuesday as he remained unbeaten on 75 off 70 after Jonny Bairstow’s blistering century – 136 off 92 – set England on course.

A fan was quick to spot one ‘uncanny’ similarity between the Headingley Test of 2019 and Trent Bridge Test of 2022. On both the occasions the winning boundary was struck by Stokes and were nearly a carbon copy of each other.

Watch it below:

Against Australia in Headingley in August 2019, England were skittled for a meagre 67 in their first innings and then were left to chase 359 in the fourth innings. They were on the brink at 286/9 but Stokes weaved his magic and produced one of the greatest innings in the history of Test to remain unbeaten on 135 as England overhauled the target for a one-wicket win.

Stokes crashed an outside off delivery from Pat Cummins through covers for the winning boundary.

Fast forward to June 2022 and England needed 299 to win from 72 overs. The stakes weren’t as high as the Ashes Test of Headingely but at 93/4, it England wouldn’t be blamed for thinking of playing for a draw.

Also Read: Jonny Bairstow Reveals Instructions That Spurred Him on

However, Bairstow went hammer and tongs creaming 14 fours and seven sixes and fell when England needed just 27 more to win.

Stokes struck a six and two consecutive fours in the 50th over, bowled by Tim Southee to seal the deal. The final shot -a slap through covers – was eerily similar to his now iconic shot in Leeds.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here