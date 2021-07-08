ENG vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

After a successful tour of Zimbabwe, Pakistan will start their high-profile tour of England with a three-match One Day series. The first ODI between the two sides will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday July 8. The game will start at 05:30 pm IST.The hosts, after a resounding series win over Sri Lanka, are back in actionalbeit with a new team. England’s initial squad and few members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, making the entire squad initially selected to isolate. However, the ECB announced an 18-strong group for the upcoming series, which will be led by Ben Stokes. The new unit also have some experienced campaigners in the form of Dawid Malan, James Vince and with additions of Matt Parkinson and Will Jacks,England look to kickstart the ODI series with a win.

On the other hand, a strong Pakistan side led by the swashbuckling Babar Azam may start as the favourites on Thursday. The visitors gave a good account of themselves in the ODI format against South Africa earlier in the year, before comprehensively defeating Zimbabwe in two Tests (2-0) and the following T20I series (2-1). With the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali among others rediscovering their form, Pakistan will be eager to kick off their tour of England on a winning note.

Both sides will be eyeing a win in the opening ODI fixture and we should be in for a cracking game at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

When will the 1st ODI England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, July 8.

Where will the 1st ODIEngland (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time will the 1st ODI England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 05:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has secured the rights to telecast the England vs Pakistan ODI series.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The three-match ODI series between England and Pakistan live streaming will be available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

ENG vs PAK 1st ODI, England probable playing XI against Pakistan: Ben Duckett (WK), James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (C), Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball and Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK 1st ODI, Pakistan probable playing XI against England: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here