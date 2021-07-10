ENG vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

The second One Day International of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played on July 10, Saturday at the Lords in London at 03:30 pm IST. This will be a do-or-die contest for the Men in Green as they lost the first One Day International by nine wickets.

Pakistan suffered an annihilation in the first ODI as they failed to produce a decent show both with the willow and the ball. Batting first, the hosts were bowled out for a paltry total of 141 runs. Fakhar Zaman was the highest run-getter for Pakistan as he added 47 runs to the scoreboard. For England, Saqib Mahmood was the wrecker-in-chief as the seamer picked as many as four wickets.

Chasing 142 was a cakewalk for the English side and they completed the target within 21.5 overs. If Pakistan wishes to stay relevant in the series, then they need to make amends and script a victory in the second ODI.

The ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 03:30 pm IST on Saturday, July 10.

When will the 2nd ODI match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Saturday, July 10.

Where will the 2nd ODI match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at the Lord’s in London.

What time will the 2nd ODI match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The three-match ODI series between England and Pakistan will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The live streaming for all matches of the England vs Pakistan series is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI, England probable playing XI against Pakistan: Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Brydon Carse, and Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI, Pakistan probable playing XI against England: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf

