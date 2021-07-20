ENG vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online

With little to separate England and Pakistan after two T20Is, both teams will now clash in the series decider on Tuesday, July 20 at Old Trafford, in Manchester. The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.Both sides have played a very entertaining brand of cricket in the first two games of the T20I series where both England and Pakistan won one game apiece, and the deciding encounter can be expected to be a cracker of a contest. The visitors won the first T20I by 31 runs, however, they had an off day over the weekend as the hosts managed to make a fantastic comeback into the series with a 45-run win at Leeds.

England walked into this thrilling contest with momentum on their side and with an abundance of resources on the bench. They might look to test a few more fringe players ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year. On the contrary, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be looking for an improved performance, especially from his bowling unit who have leaked more than 200 runs in both the games so far.

While Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Azam still look in sublime form, they will also need the likes of Azam Khan and Mohammad Hafeez to fire with the bat.Both sides will be eyeing a win in the series finale and we should be in for a cracking game at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

When will the 3rd T20I match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The match played on Tuesday, July 20.

Where will the 3rd T20I match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

What time will the 3rd T20I match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The game will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has secured the rights to telecast the three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I, England probable playing XI against Pakistan: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton or Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I, Pakistan probable playing XI against England: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

