Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

127/5 (14.3)

England need 64 runs in 33 balls at 11.63 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

95/7 (16.0)

Warwickshire need 64 runs in 24 balls at 16 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

157/7 (18.4)

Sussex need 9 runs in 8 balls at 6.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team 3rd T20I England vs Pakistan – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The match is being played with no audience in attendance rule due to COVID-19 outbreak. The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. It is scheduled to start at 10:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Right now, England are leading the series 1-0. In the 2nd T20I, England won by the match by five wickets.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
England vs Pakistan. (Twitter)

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips “ England and Pakistan will go face-to-face in the last fixture of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, September 1. The match is being played with no audience in attendance rule due to COVID-19 outbreak. The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. It is scheduled to start at 10:30pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Right now, England are leading the series 1-0. In the 2nd T20I, England won by the match by five wickets.

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I England vs Pakistan Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I England vs Pakistan Match Details

September 1 – 10.30 pm IST from Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I My Dream11 Team: England vs Pakistan

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Captain: Babar Azam

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Batsmen: David Malan, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team All-rounders: David Willey, Shadab Khan

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Wahab Riaz

3rd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, David Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftekhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz

dream11Dream11 teameng vs pakENG vs PAK Dream11ENG vs PAK Dream11 predictionENG vs PAK Dream11 teamENG vs PAK Dream11 top picksENG vsPAK ScorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more