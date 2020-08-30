Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team: ENG vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks, Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips

England will face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series on Friday. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Emirates Old, Manchester. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kick off at 6:45 pm.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | England will face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series on Friday. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Emirates Old, Manchester. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kick off at 6:45 pm. The first game was washed out.

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I England vs Pakistan Live Score

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I England vs Pakistan Match Details

August 30 – 6:45pm IST from Emirates Old, Manchester

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I My Dream11 Team: England vs Pakistan

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Captain: Jonny Bairstow

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Babr Azam

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team All-rounders: David Willey, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir

2nd T20I England vs Pakistan, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi

