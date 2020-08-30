ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team: ENG vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks, Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips
England will face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series on Friday. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Emirates Old, Manchester. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kick off at 6:45 pm.
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team: ENG vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks, Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips
England will face Pakistan in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series on Friday. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be played at the Emirates Old, Manchester. The England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kick off at 6:45 pm.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings