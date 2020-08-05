ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 5, 2020

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Pakistan 1st Test | After a successful 2-1 series against the West Indies, the focus now shifts to the Pakistan Test series for hosts England. The first Test begins on Wednesday at Old Trafford, in secure bio-bubble, with facilities that were present during the Windies series too. To start with, Pakistani team would consider themselves to be in an advantageous position rightaway -- since they have been in England for close to a month and have been getting used to the conditions by playing practice matches. Also England players would be a bit worn-out as it has been only a few days since the series against West Indies culminated. Having said that, it is going to be Pakistan's first series after the coronavirus break, and the players could be rusty, which the English team would like to exploit. In the coming series, some valuable World Test Championship points are going to be at stake. England having moved to third spot already, would have a chance to go one better, while Pakistan can overtake New Zealand to fourth position.
ENG vs PAK England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming Details
Live Telecast on Sony Network
Live Streaming on Sony LIV APP, JioTV
ENG vs PAK 1st Test Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
ENG vs PAK England vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Details
August 5 - 9 – 3:30 PM IST from Old Trafford, Manchester
ENG vs PAK England vs Pakistan 1st Test My Dream11 Team
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Joe Root (VICE CAPTAIN), Rory Burns
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad (CAPTAIN)
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Pakistan: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan/Shadab Khan.
