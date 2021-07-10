ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s 2nd ODI, July 10 3:30 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For England and Pakistan 2nd ODI :The second ODI match between England and Pakistan is scheduled for Saturday, July 10. The outing scheduled to be held at Lords in London will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Pakistan lost the first match against the hosts, after they got all out after scoring 141 runs in 35.2 overs. The team were defeated by nine wickets. England’s Saqib Mahmood became the Player of the Match. Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley scored 68 runs and 58 runs, respectively and remained not out till the end. The team ended up scoring 142 runs in 21.5 overs at a loss of only one wicket.

Ahead of the match between England and Pakistan here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs PAK Telecast

The England vs Pakistan match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match online through Sony LIV Network.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 10 at Lords, London. The game will start at 3:00 PM IST.

ENG vs PAK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Zak Crawley

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Philip Salt

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton

ENG vs PAK Probable XIs

England: Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

