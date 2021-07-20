ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I, July 20 11:00 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For England and Pakistan 3rd T20I :England will take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday, July 20. The game will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Both sides have won one game each in this three-match T20I series so far to set-up a thrilling decider clash. The hosts walked into this series with momentum on their side, but the visitors showed why they are one of the most dangerous sides in the shortest format. With both England and Pakistan looking for a win and seal the series, a cracking game awaits at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the match between England and Pakistan here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs PAK Telecast

The England vs Pakistan match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can live stream the action on Sony LIV.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs PAK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Jason Roy, Mohd Hafeez

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK Probable XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C, WK), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton or Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here