ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI match, July 08, 05:30 pm IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI between England and Pakistan:

The high-profile Pakistan tour of England will commence with a three-match One Day series. The first One Day International between the two sides will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 08, Thursday at 05:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the ODI series, England were dealt with a massive blow as the entire ODI squad went into isolation after three players tested positive for Covid-19. The same resulted in ECB naming a fresh 18-member squad, led by Ben Stokes for the ODI series against Pakistan. A relatively new squad will take the field on Thursday as nine uncapped players have received their maiden call-up to the national team.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have all their main players in attendance. The team last featured in an ODI series in April against South Africa. The three-match ODI series resulted in them winning by 2-1. The visitors will now hope to emerge victorious against a second-string Pakistan side. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are expected to lead the attack for the Men in Green.

Ahead of the match between England and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs PAK Telecast

The England vs Pakistan match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs PAK is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

The first One Day International of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff from July 08, Thursday at 05:30 pm IST.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ben Stokes

Vice-Captain- Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: James Vince, Babar Azam, Zak Crawley, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

ENG vs PAK Probable XIs:

England: Ben Duckett, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Jake Ball, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, David Payne

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

