ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, July 18, 07:00 pm IST

ENG vs PAK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the 2nd T20I between England vs Pakistan July 18, 07:00 pm IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I between England and Pakistan:

The second T20 International of the high-profile three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on July 18, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

After a disastrous outing in the three-match One Day series, the visiting Pakistan team bounced back stronger in the T20I series. The Men in Green got off to a blistering start in the shortest format of the game as they scripted a win in the first T20I by 31 runs.

Pakistan produced a comprehensive performance in the first match as they completely outclassed the hosts. Batting first, Pakistan racked up a total of 232 runs on the board courtesy of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who added 85 and 63 respectively. In reply, England collapsed at 201 as Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan picked three wickets.

Ahead of the match between England and Pakistan; here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs PAK Telecast

The England vs Pakistan match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming

The match between ENG vs PAK is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

The second T20 International of the three-match series between England and Pakistan will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on July 18, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain- Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Mohd Rizwan

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK Probable XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

