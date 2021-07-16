ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s England vs Pakistan 1st T20I, July 16 11:00 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Eoin Morgan’s England in a three-match T20I series. The first encounter between the two sides is set to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, July 16. The game will begin at 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

It will be a herculean task for the visitors to make a turnaround after losing the ODI series 3-0 to a second-string English side. However, Pakistan are a dangerous team in the shortest format and they will be aiming to come up trumps in the T20I series. England have already named a strong side for the series. A host of senior players returned to the fold after COVID-19 protocols post isolation. They will aim to wrap up this series with a whitewash result as well.

Ahead of the match between England and Pakistan here is everything you need to know:

ENG vs PAK Telecast

England vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts in India can live stream the action on Sony LIV.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 16 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs PAK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan Adil Rashid

ENG vs PAK Probable XIs

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK) Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, and Chris Jordan.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali

