Eng Vs Pak: Hasan Ali Known For His Celebration Style Sets A Record At The Lord’s

England whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match ODI series at home. Despite Pakistan giving a massive target of 332 in the final game, the English team somehow managed to chase the total with two overs remaining. Pakistan also had chances in the 2nd ODI when it restricted England to an easy target of 247 in the rain-riddled game. However, the Pakistan team was bundled at 195 in the 47-over each side match.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali made a record in the 2nd ODI in which he shone both with the bat and ball. Ali took five wickets in 9.2 overs and also made 31 runs of just 17 balls. He hit three sixes when he came to bat at 9th position. His Lord’s performance has made him the only international cricketer to claim five wickets and hit three sixes in an innings.

The 27-year-old is known for his unique celebration style after clinching a wicket. Known as the ‘bomb explosion’ celebration, Ali, after taking a wicket, bends a little with his right hand going down and then both the hands going up to show a bomb being exploded.

Interestingly, Ali was seen wearing a neck chain with a symbol signifying his celebration style. The chain had his trademark celebration style engraved on it. Sports journalist Nick Friend posted a picture on Twitter highlighting Ali’s unique chain.

Apologies if I'm very late on this, but Hasan Ali wearing his celebration on a chain is exactly what I'm here for. pic.twitter.com/xtckn8vMOe— Nick Friend (@NickFriend1) July 10, 2021

Ali has become a star bowler for Pakistan after making international debut in 2016. He also holds the record for being the quickest Pakistan bowler to clinch 50 ODI wickets. So far, he has played 13 Tests, 56 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan. He has claimed 57 wickets in his red-ball career, while taking 88 and 42 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will start from July 16.

