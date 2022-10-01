ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Media Coordinator Gags Shaun Tait After Ex-Pacer Says 'They Send Me When....' | WATCH

Pakistan were beaten badly by England in the sixth and penultimate T20 match. The visitors romped home while chasing 170 runs on board with almost six overs to spare. The series is now level, but when Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait came out to the press conference, he was a little more frank than he should have been. “When we lose badly… they send me when we get beaten badly,” Tait quipped. The statement was awkward and Pakistan’s media coordinator was quick to step in.

He switched off the mic asked Tait if he was okay. It seems, Tait understood mistake on his part. After few baffling moments, he resumed usual duties. Nevertheless, the social media users got the essence of it and the video soon went viral. Here’s the complete video.

Tait had quit international cricket in 2016 when he played his last T20 for Australia. He had a short stint with the Afghanistan team as bowling coach during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year before leaving last December.

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait speaks to the media after the sixth T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK https://t.co/bS03Yp0WJf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022



Phil Salt smashed a robust career-best 41-ball 88 not out to help England thrash Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth Twenty20 international in Lahore on Friday.

The England opener clobbered three sixes and 13 fours in the third fastest half century by an England batter in the shorter format to help his team chase down a target of 170 in just 14.3 overs.

Salt’s fiery knock overshadowed Babar Azam’s 59-ball 87 not out that lifted the home team to 169-6 and saw Pakistan skipper equalling India star Virat Kohli’s record of the fastest man to 3,000 runs in cricket’s shortest format.

England’s victory tied the seven-match series 3-3 with an intriguing final match in Lahore on Sunday.

England, who failed to chase 146 on Wednesday, were given a rousing start by Salt and Alex Hales who compiled 50 in just three overs.

Hales, who smashed four fours and a six in his 12-ball 27, holed out after a breezy 55-run start off just 24 balls before Dawid Malan helped add 73 for the second wicket with an 18-ball 26.

