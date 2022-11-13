ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

England and Pakistan will face off in the blockbuster final of the T20 World Cup on November 13 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The game promises to be a thrilling contest as both the teams are on a high after recording comprehensive victories in the semi-finals.

Jos Buttler-led England mauled India by 10 wickets on Thursday. After restricting India to 168, Buttler and Alex Hales smashed Indian bowlers all around the park. The big-hitting opener duo stayed unbeaten and guided England to a memorable win. England’s clinical performance has led several pundits to back them in the final.

But, Pakistan is an unpredictable side and can beat any team on their day. Moreover, Dawid Malan and Mark Wood remain a doubt for the high-stakes final. They were replaced by Chris Jordan and Phil Salt in the semi-final and skipper Jos Buttler is unlikely to tinker with the playing XI. Jordan has a great case to play the final as he took three wickets against India, which included Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co will look to play fearless cricket in the final. They have shown great mental fortitude throughout the tournament and will fancy their chances against England.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be played on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST on November 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Suggested Playing XI forENG vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan

ENG vs PAK Predicted Playing XI:

England:Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan

Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

