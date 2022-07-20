ENG vs SA: Ben Stokes Departs Cheaply in Farewell ODI and Netizens Are Left Heartbroken - WATCH

England all-rounder Ben Stokes played his last One-Day International on Tuesday against South Africa. After having played the format for 11 years, the 31-year-old called it quits to focus on Tests and T20Is. But unfortunately, neither he could score big in what was his farewell game, nor his team managed to win the game.

Stokes walked out to bat at number 4 after Jonny Bairstow fell for 63. England were well settled at 125/2 in the chase of 334. Stokes joining forces with Joe Root could have been destructive for South Africa but the visitors found a way out to break this pairing.

In the 28th over, Stokes looked to reverse sweep an Aiden Markram delivery but missed it completely. The ball hit him on the front pad and the on-field umpire gave him out straight away. He hung around and contemplated taking the DRS, but the replays confirmed the ball would have hit the middle and off stump.

The entire Chester-le-Street were on their feet to cheer for Ben Stokes but that was a sad end to a dynamic 11-year-old stint.

The fans were dejected to see Stokes getting out cheaply on his last outing. Here’s how they reacted.

Terrible final innings. I can see why he is giving this format up. Might want to think about giving T20 cricket up too. — Stay Cool (@colotbc) July 19, 2022

Best all rounder in all format of cricket. You are CHAMPION @benstokes38 ❤️, thank you for give us wonderful memories in cricket specially in #wcfinal2019 .#bestallronder . — juber villain (@alajuber118) July 19, 2022

One thing for sure he ll give his best… no matter what the condition..a great https://t.co/YiZpXvT5bw be a legend he should have Played more — priyankesh (@drpriyankesh) July 20, 2022

Less than ordinary and very forgettable final ODI innings by Stokes. — sushil saxena (@TheSushilSaxena) July 19, 2022

😭😭 miss you champ — 🌞I V∀ɹ🌞 (@LaplaceTF) July 19, 2022

Proteas pace bowler Anrich Nortje finished with figures of 4/53 as the Keshav Maharaj-led side dismissed England for 271 in 46.5 overs to complete a 62-run win. England’s defeat comes on the back of T20I and ODI series losses to India recently.

Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2924 runs in 105 ODIs, averaging 38.98, including three centuries and 21 half-centuries, and picked 74 wickets at an average of 42.39. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

