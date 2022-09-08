ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The score line is 1-1 and the stage is set for the ultimate showdown between England and South Africa as the two juggernauts clash in the third Test of the three-match series. The match will be played at the iconic Oval stadium on September 8.

South Africa were brilliant in the opening Test of the series as they thumped England by an innings and 12 runs. Right when the critics were slamming England for their bazball strategy, the hosts decided to shut any criticism that came their way and trounced the Proteas in the second match to level the series.

The final bout of the series will be an enthralling matchup as the two sides will go all-out to clinch the series. Ben Stokes and his side will most likely stick with their all-guns blazing approach in batting while they will be dependent on their veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad for wickets.

Meanwhile, the Dean Elgar-led side will be hoping to replicate their dominant performance at the Lord’s and bag an away series in Test cricket. Elgar has marshaled his troops well and might just have the edge with all their first-choice pacers available for the match.

The rain might just play spoilsport as both sides look to give it their all in this much-anticipated encounter.

Ahead of the Third Test match between England and South Africa here is everything you need to know:

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

